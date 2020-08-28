Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Julia Kadel
@juliakadel
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hermitage Museum, Palace Square, Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published on
August 28, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
hermitage museum
saint petersburg
palace square
russia
sculpture
statue
ancient
museum
hermitage
head
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
figurine
face
Free images
Related collections
Ars in urbe
5 photos
· Curated by Ágatha Depiné
human
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
ARTE
14 photos
· Curated by Beatriz Frias
arte
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
T.S.S
69 photos
· Curated by Julie Nicole
HD Art Wallpapers
human
Women Images & Pictures