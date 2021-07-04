Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hu lei
@jasonhl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Leaf Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Unusually good
39 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
street photography
Apple
158 photos
· Curated by Prokhor Minin
Apple Images & Photos
electronic
HD Computer Wallpapers