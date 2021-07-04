Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sebbi Strauch
@sebbistrauch
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
bee sitting on lavender
Related tags
Flower Images
lavender
Bee Pictures & Images
lavender oil
lavender bee
bee flower
lavender field
lavender flower
lavender fields
flower bee
bee plant
Bee Pictures & Images
plant
lupin
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
honey bee
Backgrounds
Related collections
Architecture, Buildings, Spaces
130 photos
· Curated by Sean Tobin
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Background
19,741 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images