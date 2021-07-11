Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay LeConey
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roosevelt Island, New York, NY, USA
Published
on
July 11, 2021
NIKON 1 J1
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bricks interlocking sidewalk.
Related tags
roosevelt island
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
HD Brick Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
sidewalk
interlocking
HD Wallpapers
walkway
HQ Background Images
rug
floor
mat
Free pictures
Related collections
Lakes, Rivers & Streams
52 photos
· Curated by laze.life
stream
river
lake
Pure Colour
416 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Flower Images
Baby it's cold outside
35 photos
· Curated by Martine Goyette
cold
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers