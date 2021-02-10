Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Usman Yousaf
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A doctor pointing sideways with neutral expressions
Related collections
Veggies
84 photos
· Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Say Cheese
163 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
doctor
finger
man
portrait
thumbs up
apparel
clothing
stethoscope
doctor wearing stethoscope
HQ Background Images
professional
medicine
Health Images
isolated
healthcare
hospital
uniform
clinic
Free images