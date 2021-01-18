Go to Timo C. Dinger's profile
@tcdinger
Download free
snow covered pathway between bare trees during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Arnsberger Schambachtal, Kipfenberg, Deutschland
Published on Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

a path of dead leaves in a snowy winter forest.

Related collections

wisconsin
117 photos · Curated by Sadmir Kanovicki
wisconsin
outdoor
plant
Wow!
86 photos · Curated by Ankita Ganguly
wow
outdoor
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking