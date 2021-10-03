Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prateek Srivastava
@prateek05
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Padavali, Madhya Pradesh, India
Published
25d
ago
OnePlus, LE2101
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
padavali
madhya pradesh
india
building
architecture
temple
bridge
column
pillar
worship
shrine
urban
ruins
town
HD City Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Playing House (Interior Décor)
200 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
House Images
decor
interior
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Black & White
890 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers