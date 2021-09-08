Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Debby Hudson
@hudsoncrafted
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jacksonville, FL, USA
Published
on
September 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An antique camera on step ladder shot against a canvas background
Related tags
jacksonville
fl
usa
camera
Vintage Backgrounds
neutral background
step ladder
Texture Backgrounds
old
antique camera
blue aesthetic
chipped paint
home decor
electronics
HD Windows Wallpapers
shutter
curtain
chair
furniture
interior design
Backgrounds
Related collections
Us Humans
328 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #32: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Green Wallpapers
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor