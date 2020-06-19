Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Swapnil Potdar
@swapnill
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jaipur, Jaipur, India
Published
on
June 19, 2020
OnePlus, GM1901
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hawa Mahal
Related tags
india
jaipur
palace
palace of winds
hawa
history
pink city
rajasthan
old city
culture
heritage
incredible
wind
incredible india
Brown Backgrounds
building
architecture
castle
urban
town
Public domain images
Related collections
Pets
303 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Autumn
39 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Focus on Red
327 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora