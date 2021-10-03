Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luca Severin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Current Events
Share
Info
Bundestag, Berlin, Deutschland
Published
on
October 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
SAVE THE CLIMATE
Related tags
berlin
bundestag
deutschland
current events
fridays for future
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
HD Green Wallpapers
helmet
face
tourist
vacation
coat
People Images & Pictures
photography
photo
jacket
architecture
Public domain images
Related collections
Klima Kuppel 16
34 photos
· Curated by Thomas Fosseli
climate
human
crowd
People
10 photos
· Curated by Claira Reynolds
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
EO 2021
172 photos
· Curated by Rhece Nicholas
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
robot