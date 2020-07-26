Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
alireza mahmoudi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
HD Windows Wallpapers
stairs
triangle
beige
building
handrail
banister
skylight
Public domain images
Related collections
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Collection #77: Lauren Bath
9 photos
· Curated by Lauren Bath
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers