Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dorothea OLDANI
@dorographie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Göscheneralp, Dammagletscher, Göschenen, Switzerland
Published
on
September 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Reservoir in the Swiss Alps
Related tags
göscheneralp
dammagletscher
göschenen
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
panoramic
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
wilderness
lake
peak
mountain range
ice
rock
HD Snow Wallpapers
promontory
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Cameragraph
63 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
cameragraph
camera
len
Couples
113 photos
· Curated by CS
couple
People Images & Pictures
human