Go to Vedant Agrawal's profile
@vedant17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Published on Canon, EOS 1100D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Wide-angle view of the chatri at Jaipur

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

jaipur
rajasthan
india
yellowstone
symmetry
HD Green Wallpapers
tomb
garden
chattri
architecture
building
dome
vegetation
plant
outdoors
temple
monument
housing
Nature Images
shrine
Free images

Related collections

Live for Less
34 photos · Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
Animals
368 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking