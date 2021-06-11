Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anmol Chainani
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pile of smoked cigarettes in an ashtray
Related tags
cigarettes
ashtray
smoking
single
alone man
weapon
weaponry
bomb
dynamite
cork
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #117: Squarespace
7 photos
· Curated by Squarespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Her
696 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures