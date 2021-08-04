Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
29d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Holy Water Temple, Sebatu, Bali
Related tags
sebatu
traditional
bali
culture
holy water temple
outdoors
building
garden
housing
rainforest
Tree Images & Pictures
vegetation
Nature Images
plant
land
arbour
hotel
resort
architecture
monastery
Backgrounds
Related collections
Medium Highlights
75 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Unusually good
39 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
street photography