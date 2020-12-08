Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pauline Bernfeld
@pizbern
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sheep
field
farm
HD Grey Wallpapers
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
goat
Free images
Related collections
Food styling
374 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Humanity
106 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human