Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Greg Boll
@kelloggkid
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ephrata, PA, USA
Published
on
July 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Penny Farthing Bicycle
Related tags
ephrata
pa
usa
bicycle
bike
patriotic
red white blue
brooks
saddle
seat
antique
old
high wheel
Vintage Backgrounds
penny farthing
hi wheel
vehicle
transportation
machine
wheel
Free pictures
Related collections
Cityscape
87 photos
· Curated by S E
cityscape
building
HD City Wallpapers
atmosphere
127 photos
· Curated by helen wyllie
atmosphere
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Food
178 photos
· Curated by Lily Meade
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant