Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maitreyi Bhatnagar
@maitreyi_03
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
hampi
ruins
india
temple
crypt
building
archaeology
pillar
column
dungeon
Free images
Related collections
People in real life
380 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Maldives
24 photos
· Curated by Jeff Watkins
maldives
sea
Travel Images
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building