Yes, I have taken photos of these corals before, but I am trying to improve my photography as I go along, and the aquarium is a challenging training ground. Two of the staff at the Cairns aquarium suggested that I change the white balance colour temperature setting. I tried 8,000 and 10,000, and this resulted in a much more accurate colour rendition, which I am very pleased with. If my photos are used for scientific or educational purposes, I would like them to be as accurate as possible. Thanks guys.