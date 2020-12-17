Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maitrayee Raha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Berhampore, West Bengal, India
Published
on
December 17, 2020
NIKON, COOLPIX L810
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
berhampore
west bengal
india
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
pollen
Rose Images
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Animals and Emotions
43 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Wallpapers
Textures
165 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Tidy!
149 photos
· Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images