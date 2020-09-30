Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Om Kamath
@tec_razy
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A low-key photo of a MacBook pro.
Related collections
Music
86 photos
· Curated by Alexey Topolyanskiy
Music Images & Pictures
hand
People Images & Pictures
Office
53 photos
· Curated by Ken Rossi
office
business
work
Minimal.
215 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers