Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Karl-Heinz Müller
@khmuller
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nature Park of Île-de-la-Visitation, Boulevard Gouin E, Montreal, QC, Canada
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Canada Goose Chick in Montreal, Canada. Captured 14th of May, 2020.
Related tags
nature park of île-de-la-visitation
boulevard gouin e
montreal
qc
canada
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
duck
Public domain images
Related collections
Ducks
7 photos
· Curated by Karl-Heinz Müller
duck
canada
qc
birds
393 photos
· Curated by Marta Laura
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
beak
Ducks
28 photos
· Curated by Arely M
duck
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images