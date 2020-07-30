Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
NAGI BALAJI
@nbalasubramanian_89
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Van Vihar, Bhopal
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 1100D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Spotted dove is an elegant bird.
Related tags
van vihar
bhopal
dove
van vihar
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
railing
HD Grey Wallpapers
pigeon
Backgrounds
Related collections
bee
31 photos
· Curated by molly robben
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
plant
International Women's Day
19 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Travel
527 photos
· Curated by L P
Travel Images
netherlands
HD Grey Wallpapers