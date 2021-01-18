Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcus Ganahl
@marcus_ganahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tessin, Switzerland
Published
on
January 18, 2021
Fujifilm, X-T3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Japanese anemone
Related tags
tessin
switzerland
plant
pollen
blossom
anther
Flower Images
anemone
geranium
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Flowers
17 photos
· Curated by Simone Lutz
Flower Images
petal
plant
Daisies
14 photos
· Curated by Janis Patten
daisy
Flower Images
plant
Flowers
1,746 photos
· Curated by Emma
Flower Images
plant
blossom