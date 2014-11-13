Go to Mohit Kumar's profile
@mohitkr05
Download free
A black-and-white shot of a lone hiker standing on a dirt trail on a wooded slope
A black-and-white shot of a lone hiker standing on a dirt trail on a wooded slope
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Trail through the wilderness in black and white

Related collections

Pathway/Journey
73 photos · Curated by Brenda Jacobson
journey
pathway
path
wallpaper
1,949 photos · Curated by spear spear
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HIMSS
94 photos · Curated by Fiona Hackett
himss
Sports Images
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking