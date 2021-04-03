Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stone Wang
@stonewyq
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Chongqing, 重庆市中国
Published
on
April 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
chongqing
重庆市中国
Panda Images & Pictures
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Bear Pictures & Images
mammal
giant panda
HD Grey Wallpapers
zoo
Backgrounds
Related collections
LPATX
17 photos · Curated by Falina Eldredge
lpatx
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Painting references - wildlife
826 photos · Curated by Tammy Park
reference
painting
wildlife
Animals & Fauna
148 photos · Curated by Louise Louise
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife