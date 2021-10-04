Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eyestetix Studio
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Eyestetix Studio, Jalan Durian, Banjar Juwet, Abiansemal, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
October 4, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
eyestetix studio
jalan durian
banjar juwet
abiansemal
kabupaten badung
bali
indonesia
glass
cone
triangle
Public domain images
Related collections
Ebony Ladies
4,762 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
lady
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Depression
193 photos
· Curated by Chelsea J
depression
mental health
mental health awareness
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view