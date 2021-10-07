Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jacob Baltierra
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
October 7, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
los angeles coffee shop
coffee shop
coffee shop interior
verve coffee
los angeles coffee
restaurant
People Images & Pictures
human
chair
furniture
cafeteria
HD Wood Wallpapers
cafe
plywood
kitchen island
indoors
table
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food Flatlays
23 photos
· Curated by Julie Bujoteuse
flatlay
Food Images & Pictures
breakfast
Superior Interior
57 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
interior
indoor
room
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor