Go to Jorge Fernández Salas's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white eggs on gray tray
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jerusalem, Israel
Published on Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Jerusalem - Israel & Palestine

Related collections

Gospel of Luke
10 photos · Curated by John Wade Allen
israel
ruin
outdoor
PALESTINE forever.
10 photos · Curated by SALMA_7 ELSHEIKH.
palestine
jerusalem
israel
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking