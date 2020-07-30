Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Strauß
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stuttgart, Deutschland
Published
on
July 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
stuttgart
deutschland
pole
lotte
tagging
sticker
mehr davon
HD Grey Wallpapers
bottle
architecture
building
pillar
column
Backgrounds
Related collections
Make Art
86 photos · Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano
Life's A Beach
108 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Beach Images & Pictures
rock
sea
Collection #22: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
Tree Images & Pictures
old
hill