As quickly as we took the ferry from Bali across to Nusa Lembongan we were on scooters, exploring the island. There are so many coves, inlets, and hidden beaches. We stumbled upon one of the most popular, pictured here which is called Mushroom Bay. The water so so blue even at eye level I just knew it was going to look good from above! What i didn’t expect to see were the boats appear to float above the water like they do. It’s the clearest water I saw in Indonesia.