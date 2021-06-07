Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MissMushroom
@missmushroom
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
petal
anemone
asteraceae
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
jar
pottery
vase
potted plant
pansy
planter
Free stock photos
Related collections
Atmospheric
289 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Collection #155: Minimalism Life
8 photos
· Curated by Minimalism Life
Life Images & Photos
minimalism
minimal
Awe
14 photos
· Curated by Kindra Keller
awe
HD Wallpapers
outdoor