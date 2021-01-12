Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
frost
fragility
delicate
selective focus
winter mornings
neutral
rosehip
heather
countryside
cold
cold temperature
new forest
new forest national park
rural
remote
frsoty
frozen
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Other Stories
123 photos
· Curated by daria ne
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Out there
90 photos
· Curated by Victoria Gonzalez
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
plant
Nature
33 photos
· Curated by Jasmine Rivera
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images