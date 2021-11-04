Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kirill Kudinov
@honday
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Karélia, Russia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Abandoned marble factory
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
karélia
russia
fog
foggy forest
Brick Backgrounds
abadoned
factory
architecture
building
pillar
column
monument
Nature Images
outdoors
tower
obelisk
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #26: Crew
8 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Emotions
79 photos · Curated by Suzi Wong
emotion
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Personable Pets
260 photos · Curated by Bob Applegate
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures