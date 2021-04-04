Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chanhee Lee
@cha_ra_cha_chan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 4, 2021
NORITSU KOKI, QSS-32_33
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
power lines
cable
electric transmission tower
construction
tower
transmission tower
Brown Backgrounds
construction crane
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
GXD
16 photos · Curated by Meredith Zerby
gxd
HD Grey Wallpapers
electricity
Kosheen
66 photos · Curated by Lejla Vida
kosheen
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Energy, Mining, and Telecomm
95 photos · Curated by Hub Bub
mining
energy
HD Grey Wallpapers