Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Moruzzi
@dmoruzzi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Engineering Building, South Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI, USA
Published
on
October 31, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Classroom in the Engineering Building at Michigan State University
Related tags
engineering building
south shaw lane
east lansing
mi
usa
classroom
school
desk
class
projector
whiteboard
msu
michigan state university
room
indoors
chair
furniture
table
Free stock photos
Related collections
American Political
316 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
american
united state
HD Grey Wallpapers
Model
536 photos
· Curated by Tia Jones
model
People Images & Pictures
human
London
112 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building