Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
kiyomi shiomura
@kiyomishiomura
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
plant
geranium
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
vegetation
planter
acanthaceae
herbs
Public domain images
Related collections
People working
154 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
Soul Care
194 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor