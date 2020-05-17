Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taya Bregant
@thriving_taya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A white daisy after a morning of rain
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
daisy
daisies
blossom
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
petal
Free images
Related collections
flowers
12 photos
· Curated by Adria Clark
Flower Images
plant
blossom
348 - Fresh Daisies
99 photos
· Curated by Vee W
daisy
plant
blossom
Daisy
19 photos
· Curated by Nancy De LEon
daisy
Flower Images
blossom