Demolition-activities in Amsterdam city, in the Sarphatistraat. The former Emma-childrenhospital is destroyed for a new hotel, except the old front-facade (you see the backside of it) because the city likes to keep its old expression. The picture gives a nice interior-impression of the old Dutch architecture of circa 1873 for public buildings - in that year the construction of the hospital-building was finished; it was used till c. 1988. Free photo of March 2014 by Fons Heijnsbroek, urban photography of The Netherlands.