Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
Book Images & Photos
text
page
accessories
accessory
jewelry
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Wanderlust
59 photos · Curated by Gabby Orcutt
wanderlust
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
Shops and cafes
31 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
shop
cafe
Coffee Images
Two's a Crowd
353 photos · Curated by Olivia Smith
two
People Images & Pictures
friend
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking