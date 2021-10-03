Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Daniel Salcius
@dsalcius
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Big Bear, CA, USA
Published
26d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
big bear
ca
usa
natural beauty
mountain landscape
cloudy sky
Nature Images
HD Scenery Wallpapers
outdoors
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
vegetation
plant
countryside
HD Sky Wallpapers
wilderness
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Backgrounds
155 photos
· Curated by Katie Moum
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Pools
26 photos
· Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
Coffee House
190 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Coffee Images
cafe
table