Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Glen Carrie
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
10 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
garlic bulbs
Related tags
garlic
plant
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Mental Health Matters
50 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
mental
Health Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Posters
1,037 photos
· Curated by Katarzyna Matylla
poster
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds