Go to AJAYA SHRESTHA's profile
Available for hire
Download free
woman in white long sleeve shirt standing beside yellow metal pole
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Pokhara, Nepal
Published on Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

pokhara
nepal
apparel
clothing
sleeve
human
People Images & Pictures
female
long sleeve
face
Women Images & Pictures
blouse
photo
portrait
photography
fashion
robe
gown
evening dress
smile
Free images

Related collections

Candy
51 photos · Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
candy
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Hands on
199 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
Ramadan (2021)
36 photos · Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
ramzan
iftar
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking