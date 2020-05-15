Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ulrike Langner
@u_langner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
DMC-GX80
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Tetrio Sphinx Caterpillar munching a dry leaf
Related tags
tetrio sphinx caterpillar
caterpillar
eating
dry leaf
Dog Images & Pictures
mammal
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
canine
invertebrate
worm
Free stock photos
Related collections
Insects
390 photos
· Curated by Inkagna
insect
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
caterpillars & butterflies
7 photos
· Curated by Aloma Cassell
Butterfly Images
caterpillar
invertebrate
caterpillar butterfly
40 photos
· Curated by julie Lockley
caterpillar
Butterfly Images
Animals Images & Pictures