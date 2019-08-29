Go to Kin Li's profile
Available for hire
Download free
grey concrete buildings
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shanghai, China
Published on SONY, DSC-RX100M6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
shanghai
china
building
office building
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
high rise
tower
architecture
spire
steeple
metropolis
lamp
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
downtown
Free pictures

Related collections

Shanghai
9 photos · Curated by Sirunta Turarat
shanghai
building
china
Cities
76 photos · Curated by Elijah Burbank
HD City Wallpapers
building
urban
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking