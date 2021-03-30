Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
benjamin lehman
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A pot of flowers hangs quietly on a still, Spring evening.
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
soft
depth of field
HD Pink Wallpapers
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
leaves
shallow depth of field
Sunset Images & Pictures
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
Light Backgrounds
flare
petal
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Aerial
119 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
aerial
aerial view
road
Mood: Umbrella
34 photos
· Curated by Kirill
umbrella
street
rain
Education
595 photos
· Curated by Rita Basile
education
People Images & Pictures
human