Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jay Kettle-Williams
@jay_kettle_williams
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-Pro2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Preening swan at waterside
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
swan
beak
Related collections
Deer & Friends
80 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
Deer Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Detox
54 photos · Curated by Katie Lightning
detox
plant
flora
SPECTACULAR SPECTACLES
445 photos · Curated by Susan H.
People Images & Pictures
glass
sunglass