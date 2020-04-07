Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bangkit Ristant
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Depok, West Java, Indonesia
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Palm Springs
Related tags
depok
west java
indonesia
palm
HD Sky Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
Best Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
lightroom
fujifilm
bristant
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
flare
Light Backgrounds
sunlight
Free stock photos
Related collections
Personable Pets
261 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
flower patch
54 photos
· Curated by Audin H
Flower Images
plant
flora
Reflective
521 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor