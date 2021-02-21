Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Florian Rieder
@florianrieder
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 21, 2021
FUJIFILM, X100F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
bathhouse on lake wörthersee on a calm winter day
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
countryside
HD Water Wallpapers
hut
kärnten
carinthia
Winter Images & Pictures
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
muted
calm
quiet
bathhouse
wörthersee
austria
country
cold
frozen
Free images
Related collections
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos
· Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state
Fog
154 photos
· Curated by Francesco Dell Orto
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor