Go to Vera Greiner's profile
Available for hire
Download free
snow covered trees and house under cloudy sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Menzingen, Schweiz
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License

a sunday in the snow in Zug Switzerland

Related collections

City Lines
48 photos · Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking